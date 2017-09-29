TPD shares safety tips with senior citizens

Toledo police are spending their Wednesday teaching the elderly tips and techniques on how to stay safe from scams and other criminal activity.

The Senior Safety Day is aimed at provided the latest information on elder scams, crime prevention, safety and more.

Those who attend are being given free smoke detectors and free 911 cell phone sign-up for Lucas County residents.

The event is being held at the Eleanor M. Kahle Senior Center and runs until 2 p.m.

