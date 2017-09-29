An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was baby-sitting has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Man convicted of murder in boy's death gets 15 years to life

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicious of murder.

27-year-old man stabbed in deadly domestic dispute, 19-year-old girlfriend in custody

Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.

Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears in court

The teen accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old girl last weekend faces a judge on Friday.

Police say 16-year-old Emannuel Garner shot DeAsia Wallace and another girl after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

Wallace died as a result of the shooting.

Garner is being charged with murder.

