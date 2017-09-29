16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears in court

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The teen accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old girl last weekend faces a judge on Friday.

Police say 16-year-old Emannuel Garner shot DeAsia Wallace and another girl after a street fight broke out in  a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

Wallace died as a result of the shooting. 

Garner is being charged with murder.

