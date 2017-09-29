Toledo Zoo lights up for its new fall festival

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The Toledo Zoo is shedding light on their newest fall event called “Luminous Nights”, geared toward inspiring people to conserve the natural environment and its animals.

There are 500 lantern displays around the zoo, some as large as 50 feet wide and 19 feet tall, in the shapes and forms of animals, dinosaurs and botanicals.



“We were just looking for an event to take advantage of the wonderful falls that we have here in Northwest Ohio. We had a wonderful opportunity with the Chinese lanterns in early spring 2017, and from there we put together an event with Chinese lanterns for families to enjoy,” said Shayla Moriarty, the director of communications of the Toledo Zoo.



The zoo will continue to have their annual Halloween themed events, Little Boo and Pumpkin Path in the month of October, in addition to Luminous Nights.



“It’s just a new event and it drives attendance not just from our local community but outside of this network in Northwest Ohio, Southern Michigan. Any time you have an event like this of this scale it encourages our guests to experience what Toledo has to offer, not only just as a zoo,” Moriarty said.



She says this is the perfect family event with a plethora of activities on each night including pumpkin carving, lantern and wood carving demonstrations and pie eating contests.

Luminous Nights will also feature a beer garden for adults.



The fall festival runs through October 29th every day at various times.



Tickets for Luminous Nights can be purchased here or at the Zoo doors.

