New fall tradition, "Luminous Nights" kicks off at Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo’s newest must-go-to event is opening for the first time on Friday, and the zoo is hoping it will become a new tradition for area families.

“Luminous Nights” features 500 lantern displays around the zoo, some as large as 50 feet wide and 19 feet tall, in the shapes and forms of animals, dinosaurs, flowers and plants.

It’s geared toward inspiring people to conserve the natural environment and its animals.

The zoo bought the luminaries from the Calgary Zoo in Canada which was looking for a buyer.



They're similar to Chinese lanterns, but not the kind you light with a flame and send in the air.

“It's completely new. All these exhibits next to me, like the moose, are all covered in satin with a wire frame on the inside. So while they still light up very much like our lights display, it's a completely different look and feel,” said Assistant Director of Park Operations, Chris Martin.

Electricity runs through the luminaries, but they also have LED lights to make them come alive.

Some of them even move, adding more thrills for the little ones.

Zoo leaders thought this was just what the Toledo market would want, something unique to bridge the gap between the summer and the ever-popular Lights Before Christmas.

It cost the zoo hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy the luminaries and transport them here.

Since this isn't just a one-year rental the zoo wants this to be a new fall family tradition.

You can't help but feel the season when you see these on the ground.

“We were just looking for an event to take advantage of the wonderful falls that we have here in Northwest Ohio. We had a wonderful opportunity with the Chinese lanterns in early spring 2017, and from there we put together an event with Chinese lanterns for families to enjoy,” said Shayla Moriarty, the director of communications of the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo will continue to have their annual Halloween themed events, Little Boo and Pumpkin Path in the month of October, in addition to Luminous Nights.

“It’s just a new event and it drives attendance not just from our local community but outside of this network in northwest Ohio, southern Michigan. Any time you have an event like this of this scale it encourages our guests to experience what Toledo has to offer, not only just as a zoo,” said Moriarty.

Moriarty says this is the perfect family event with a plethora of activities on each night including pumpkin carving, lantern and wood carving demonstrations and pie eating contests.

Luminous Nights will also feature a beer garden for adults.

The fall festival runs through October 29th every day at various times.

For Toledo Zoo members, tickets are $14 for adults and $11 for kids.

For non-members, tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for kids.

Tickets for Luminous Nights can be purchased here or at the Zoo doors.

