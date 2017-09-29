Shots fired hits Lucas Co. courthouse

Police responded to a report of bullet holes in a Toledo courthouse on Wednesday.

The bullet holes were found at the Sixth District Court of Appeals at 1 Constitution around 9 a.m.

Police say government employees arrived at the courthouse and discovered the bullet holes threw windows in the building.

There had been reports of gunfire Tuesday night at the Greenbelt Apartments located across the street from the courthouse.

Police believe the shots were random and some ended up hitting the courthouse.

No suspects or evidence of the shooting were found.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.