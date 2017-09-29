OSHP: Drunk driver hits pedestrian who was also drunk

Police were on the scene of an injury crash involving a pedestrian in Bowling Green Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Wooster Street near Enterprise Street around 2 a.m.

Police say 21-year-old Andrew Gray of Findlay was driving down Wooster Street with passengers 21-year-old David Davis of Findlay and 19-year-old Kody Sherman of Upper Sandusky.

Police say 18-year-old Emily Krohn of Granger walked off the sidewalk and onto Wooster Street front of Gray's car.

Police say Krohn was hit by the vehicle and landed on the sidewalk. She was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

None of the men in Gray's car were injured during the crash.

Police say Krohn was not in a crosswalk when she walked across Wooster Street, and Gray was speeding.

Both Gray and Krohn had alcohol in their systems at the time of the crash.

Krohn was charged with underage alcohol consumption and not yielding the right of way to a vehicle.

Gray was charged with OVI and speeding.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.