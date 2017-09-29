Mona Lisa unveiled? Nude sketch may have link to masterpiece

A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
