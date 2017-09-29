Police: Driver crashes into fire hydrant, believed to be drunk

Police were on the scene of a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Maumee early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on the 1400 block of South Reynolds Drive near Dussel Drive around 3 a.m.

Police say the man went off the road and crashed straight into the hydrant.

Water from the hydrant quickly filled the area until crews were able to shut it off.

Police say the driver was not hurt, but was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving.

