Friday: A Bit Windy

One thing missing from fall so far:  the weather becoming a bit more windy?  Friday will bring a little taste of that before the weather calms down for the weekend.

Winds Friday afternoon will increase to 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Have a blanket ready for high school football games.  It will be breezy and cooler.

At 6:00 AM a cold front will be moving in from the north.  This will bring a chance of a shower from daybreak through early afternoon.  If you do get rain at your place:  don't expect much and it will not last long either.

At noon expect winds to begin a shift to northwest and gusts to increase to near 25 mph.  Any chance of rain should dry up well before evening football games.

Robert Shiels WTOL

