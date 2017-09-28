First Alert: Friday to be a bit wind for football

One thing missing from fall so far: The weather becoming a bit more windy. Friday will bring a little taste of that before the weather calms down for the weekend.

Winds Friday afternoon will increase to 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Have a blanket ready for high school football games. It will be breezy and cooler.

At 6:00 AM a cold front will be moving in from the north. This will bring a chance of a shower from daybreak through early afternoon. If you do get rain at your place: don't expect much and it will not last long either.

At noon expect winds to begin a shift to northwest and gusts to increase to near 25 mph. Any chance of rain should dry up well before evening football games.

Robert Shiels WTOL