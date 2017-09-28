Expansion at Bowling Green's Wood-Bridge Business Park underway

There are big economic developments in the works in Bowling Green as the city's original business park is expanding.

The Wood-Bridge Business Park in the city has been out of space for new business for a while so the park will be expanding soon to facilitate a new $8.5 million developments.

Ohio Logistics, based out of Findlay, is currently building a new 200,000 square-foot warehouse facility, with plans of two more similarly sized buildings being built later.

The land is being added to the existing Wood-Bridge Business Park. Current businesses will be able to use the new warehouse to open up more space in their buildings to add additional manufacturing.

"This will give them the opportunity to put whatever they need to warehouse off-site, and use that for production. And that's what they're asking to do," said Executive Director of the Bowling Green Community Development Foundation Suzanne Clark.

The Bowling Green Community Development Foundation also purchased the remaining 60 acres on the east side of the park to develop into multiple new plots for new prospective businesses.

Clark says a big factor in this expansion is the widening of I-75.

"With the widening of I-75 our interest level in locating in bowling Green has just increased three fold. And it's such an easy on off access less than a mile away," Clark said.

The Ohio Logistics warehouse will be complete next spring, and will create 45 new jobs.

