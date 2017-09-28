Infant mortality rate high among African-American babies in Lucas County

A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Autopsy results recently released showed no signs of trauma to a six-month-old baby, who was found dead in his parents' home. The coroner's office is still waiting on toxicology results to determine a cause of death.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed State Route 2 in both directions at Elliston Road in Jerusalem Township.More >>
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is seeing an uptick in Cryptosporidium cases.More >>
The trial of a former Toledo police officer accused of paying to have sex with a 13-year-old was pushed back indefinitely Thursday.More >>
