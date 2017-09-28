Athlete of the Week: Brandon Leach

You don't have to take a long look at Northview's offense to spot 6'7'' quarterback Brandon Leach.

While his height is an advantage to read coverages, he attributes his senior season success to being a student of the game in the off-season.

"As a quarterback I feel like I've gotten smarter," Leach said. "I've been doing classwork with Coach Downing, going over coverages, and like this past year I've been working at fourth and goal."

Northview head coach Doug Downing says he and the team have seen the benefits of Leach's off-season growth.

"I think Brandon's having a phenomenal senior year," Coach Downing said. "The best thing about Brandon is he spent the time in the off-season, and he's gotten himself better every game. And that's all we're trying to do is get better every game."

Leach's leadership in the pocket was on full display last Friday when he helped lead the Wildcats back from an 18-point deficit in the second half.

His 15 of 29, 214-yard passing performance was topped off by a final-second touchdown pass to give the Cats the comeback win over Springfield.

"Yeah definitely my favorite part was last week's game," Leach said. "Just to come over the deficit, and just come out with the win in the final second is an amazing feeling."

That win boosted Northview's season to a perfect 5-0 heading into the second half of the season.

"It's a really good feeling knowing all the we're putting in throughout the off-season is really paying off for us," Leach said.

