Health department seeing uptick in cases of Cryptosporidium

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is seeing an uptick in Cryptosporidium cases.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and generally comes from contaminated water.

Cases have tripled this year. There were 28 reported cases by this time last year and 91 so far this year.

Some in the community are concerned the uptick may be coming from our drinking water, but Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it has nothing to do with the tap water.

"In Lucas County, that's not the case," Zgodzinski said. "If that was the case, we'd have 100,000 individuals be sick. That is not happening."

Zgodzinski says the cases also have nothing to do with the algae blooms in the lake and river because the parasite comes from animal feces. He is still trying to find a link between the cases, but there does not seem to be one.

