FedEx to hire 750 seasonal employees in Toledo

FedEx will hire more than 750 this year to help with the increased the holiday demand.

The company is hiring 50,000 people nationally for seasonal work. Most of the positions will be seasonal package handlers at FedEx Ground.

FedEx says potential employee will have the opportunities for other work during the holiday season and throughout the year.

"FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” said Mike Tiefenthaler, Toledo Hub senior manager. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

The company says one-third of their seasonal package handlers last year retained employment with FedEx following the holiday season.

If you are interested to apply, follow this link.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.