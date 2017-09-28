SR 2 closed in Jerusalem Twp. following crash, driver fighting for his life

The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed State Route 2 in both directions at Elliston Road in Jerusalem Township.

Troopers say a pickup vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR 2 when it went left a of the center line and struck a westbound semi-truck.

The driver of the pickup was pinned inside and firefighters had to cut him out of the vehicle. He was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent's with life threatening injuries.

Troopers did not comment on the condition of the semi-truck driver.

OSHP is detouring traffic while they investigate the scene of the crash.

