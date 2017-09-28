Man charged with supplying drugs that led to another man's death

A man has been charged with supplying drugs to a man who died after ingesting them.

Court records show that Dana King supplied drugs to Nicholas Rothenbuhler of Perrysburg. who later died after taking the drugs.

Officials say it is unclear what type of drug King supplied to Rothenbuhler.

King is charged with corrupting another with drugs and possession of controlled substances.

His bond is set at $75,000.

King will next appear in court on October 3 at 9 a.m.

