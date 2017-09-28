Banned Book Vigil celebrates anti-censorship, freedom to read

Students gathered on the campus of the University of Toledo Thursday for the 20th-annual Banned Books Vigil.

They say the vigil is a time to celebrate the freedom to read, and to also celebrate anti-censorship.

The goal of the vigil is for students to walk away with awareness about banned books, and to have an opportunity to read some of them.

Organizers of the event say it's a fun way to circulate the book that have been called into question that might not be recognized otherwise.

"Books that are censored should not be censored. They should not be banned from schools. Freedom to read is what we're also celebrating here, as well as resistance against censorship," said UT professor Glenn Sheldon.

Free books and prizes were given away every half an hour, as well as goody bags for the first 300 attendees.

