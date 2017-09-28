Hancock Co. to review flood-control plan for Blanchard River

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Hancock County is planning to spend thousands of dollars for a review of a flood-control plan for the Blanchard River.More >>
Hancock County is planning to spend thousands of dollars for a review of a flood-control plan for the Blanchard River.More >>
Police say Kee-Monnie Lawrence was last seen on Elizabeth Street on September 25.More >>
Police say Kee-Monnie Lawrence was last seen on Elizabeth Street on September 25.More >>
One of the passengers in the car he was driving was killed, and another was left badly injured.More >>
One of the passengers in the car he was driving was killed, and another was left badly injured.More >>
You're water is safe to drink.More >>
You're water is safe to drink.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found in a Toledo home.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found in a Toledo home.More >>