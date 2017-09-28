Hancock Co. to review flood-control plan for Blanchard River - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hancock Co. to review flood-control plan for Blanchard River

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Hancock County is planning to spend thousands of dollars for a review of a flood-control plan for the Blanchard River.

County commissioners will spend $375,000 on the review.

This comes after a summer of heavy flooding in Hancock County.

An engineering firm is proposing a $140 million plan to build three floodwater storage basins in southern Hancock County.

The company is also proposing the widening of the river in Findlay.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly