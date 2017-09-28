TPD looking for missing 16-year-old

Toledo police are attempting to locate Kee-Monnie Lawrence.

Police say the 16-year-old was last seen on Elizabeth Street on September 25.

Lawrence is a black male standing at five feet eight inches and weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

