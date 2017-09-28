Holland man charged in deadly drunk driving crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holland man charged in deadly drunk driving crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Holland man has been charged for his involvement in a deadly drunk driving crash in April.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kevin Sengstock was drunk when he drove through a roundabout and slammed into a tree in Springfield Township.

One of the passengers in the car was killed, and another was left badly injured.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Sengstock on aggravated vehicular homicide.

