Holland man charged in deadly drunk driving crash

A Holland man has been charged for his involvement in a deadly drunk driving crash in April.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kevin Sengstock was drunk when he drove through a roundabout and slammed into a tree in Springfield Township.

One of the passengers in the car was killed, and another was left badly injured.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Sengstock on aggravated vehicular homicide.

