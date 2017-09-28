Bar fire forces temporary closure

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a Northwood bar Wednesday night.

The fire occurred at the Royal Bar on Woodville Road and Royal Avenue.

Officials say the fire was started on the outside of the building due to a discarded cigarette.

Crews quickly put out the fire, but not before damage was done to the interior of the building.

The business will be closed for repairs.

