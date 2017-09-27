As the temperature rises so are numbers of motorcycle crashes

With the warmer weather lasting longer than usual late into September, Ohio Highway Patrol said they are seeing more motorcyclists out and about longer than usual as well, which has shown an increase in motorcycle accidents.

Early this week, the Ohio Highway Patrol issued a press release stating an uptick in motorcycle accidents this month.

Currently Lucas County has seen seven fatal accidents involving a motorcycle this year, and in six of those accidents the motorcyclist was at fault. Many of these accidents also have occurred at night.

Lieutenant Shaun Robinson with the Lucas County post, wanted to remind everyone on the road that motorcycle safety is everyone's responsibility.

"And regardless of if you're on the motorcycle or a motor-vehicle, don't assume that that person sees you. So, if you're driving defensive that gives you an avenue to slow down or swerve and possibly avoid or whatever you have to do. But hopefully you're driving defensive and you can see that coming at you," said Robinson.

