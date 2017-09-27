Money Talks New: Make your home look awesome

When it comes to owning a home, one of the joys, and sources of financial stress, is doing improvements.

But not every project requires a giant budget or a contractor. There are a lot of things people can do around the house this weekend for little money that will give big improvement.

Paint is probably the best bang-for-the-buck improvement someone can make. It can be as simple as painting the front door or trim, or as complicated as painting the entire interior. Either way, it's a job that can be done alone. Check Craig's list, Freecycle and the Habitat for Humanity Restore for cheap paint.

A $50 improvement can bring an old sofa new life. Want a new look for nothing? Rearrange the furniture this weekend.

Here's something else free: declutter.

The quickest, and cheapest way to make a home look both bigger and better.

Lighting can totally change the look of a room. And LED lighting can pay for itself.

Replacing old fixtures with new ones isn't expensive, especially if they are used. Again, check the Resale store and online.

Then there's gardening. New plants are easy to put in and really dress up the outside of a home. You'll get maximum savings by using seeds, rather than buying full-grown plants.

Even changing the hardware on kitchen cabinets and drawers can make a big difference. It's cheap, and definitely DIY.

There are tons of things that can be done in a weekend that won't cost a lot of money and will improve property.

More ideas can be found at the Money Talks News website and do a search for "home improvements."

