Ohio Supreme Court: Criminal cases can be sealed after dismissed

TOLEDO, OH

The Ohio Supreme Court said criminal cases can be sealed immediately after their dismissed.

That will happened even if charges could be refiled later.

The court said the state law only requires judges to determine if a timeline for refiling charges has expired.

The unanimous decision said Ohio law does not prevent judges from sealing records if the timeline has not expired.

