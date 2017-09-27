Texas Roadhouse hosting nationwide fundraiser for Hurricane victims

Texas Roadhouse hosting nationwide fundraiser for Hurricane vict - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Texas Roadhouse is holding a nationwide fundraiser to benefit the American Red Cross.

Only this Wednesday will the restaurants plan on donating 100 percent of profits to the Red Cross.

The money will be used to help communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

It's estimated that hundreds of thousands of dollars will be raised.

