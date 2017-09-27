The Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel hosts its grand opening

The Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Toledo is rolling out the red carpet Wednesday evening for its grand opening party.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Guests will get special tours of the hotel and the restaurants Brim House and The Heights.

There will be living art on display as models mingle with guests as they wear glass blown clothing pieces.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.