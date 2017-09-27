Senator Sherrod proposes School Improvement Act - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Senator Sherrod proposes School Improvement Act

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is urging congress to take action.

Brown wants legislation to update the state's schools and to create jobs workers.

His bill, the School Improvement Act, will provide direct grants and school construction bonds to update schools and create an estimated 1.9 million jobs nationally. 

