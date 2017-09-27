Ohio man faces child pornography charges

An Ohio man could spend some time behind bars for child pornography charges.

Investigators said 67-year-old Vernon Murray, of Delphos, Ohio, possessed and had access to numerous digital files that contained images of children being sexually abused and exploited.

The FBI have been investigating this case which allegedly happened between 2009 and 2015.

