Man shot at Ravine Park village apartment complex - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot at Ravine Park village apartment complex

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Ravine Park Village in central Toledo.

A man was shot at the apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital but his condition is unknown. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly