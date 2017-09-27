Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

The Toledo Zoo welcomes a new addition to the giraffe family.

Female Masai giraffe Binti was born in the afternoon hours of September 21.

Binti, which means daughter is Swahili, weighs 134 pounds and stands approximately six fee two inches tall.

Binti and her mother Tuli are both doing well and are bonding off exhibit.

The two will remain there until they are examined and cleared for their debut by Zoo veterinarians and animal care staff.

