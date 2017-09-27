'Reagan Tokes Act' introduced in state legislature

Seven months ago, Anthony Wayne graduate and Ohio State student Reagan Tokes was killed.

Police say she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Brian Golsby, a man who has a prior violent past.

Tokes' family helped introduce the Reagan Tokes Act at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday, an act that would keep a better eye on violent offenders.

Lisa and Tony Tokes, Reagan's mother and father, held back tears as legislators described how if this bill had already been in place, their daughter might still be alive.

Reagan's accused killer Golsby has 52 past offenses on his rap sheet, and has been shuffled through five different prisons.

Golsby was out of jail despite multiple convictions when he allegedly raped and killed Tokes.

The Reagan Tokes Act would change the way the criminal justice system works with violent offenders.

It would require indeterminate sentences for violent criminals, meaning that an inmate will stay in prison longer if they're acting up behind bars.

The act would monitor the case load parole officers are in charge of, and allow better tracking using GPS monitoring.

It would also make sure violent offenders are ready to be a part of society instead of having them be homeless once they are released from prison.

These are all things that Lisa Tokes believes are more than necessary.

"We have all partnered together closely to examine the flaws and failures of current judicial process and system that allowed this violence and evil to occur. It is reprehensible in the wake of this current flood system that violence like this happens time and time again. Resulting in the loss of innocence law-abiding citizens' lives," said Tokes.

The Reagan Tokes Act is broken up into two senate bills and a companion bill in the house.

"We think it will keep dangerous offenders off the street for a longer period of time. We think that's a good thing. You know we're ready to work with the legislature and the bill sponsors to get rid of the good time provision and hopefully see this move," said Lou Tobin of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorney's Association.

The Tokes family wishes this nightmare wouldn't have happened to their family, but say this is the only good that could come out of their tragedy.

"Something positive had to come from it. God finds ways to do good in all things, even evil," said Tony Tokes.

They are urging you to support the Reagan Tokes Act by contacting your state legislators.

