Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 88-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since September 6.

Police say Marjorie Sarah Dorr is from the 1200 block of Carson Highway in Franklin Township.

Police say she a white female standing at five feet three inches and weighing 160 pounds.

Dorr is also suspected to have the onset of Alzheimer's.

Police say Dorr has wandered off toward the Clinton area in the past.

Anyone with information on Dorr's location is asked to call Detective Dale Sharp at the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

