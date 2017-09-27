TPD investigating death of 6-month-old baby

Toledo police are investigating the death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found in a Toledo home.

The baby was found on the 1300 block of Brookview Drive off Airport Highway near Byrne Road.

First responders were called to the home on reports that the baby wasn't breathing.

It is unclear how the baby died at this time.

