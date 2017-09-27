Woman dead after single-car crash

Police were on the scene of an crash in Hancock County.

The crash occurred on County Road 216 east of Trail 243 in Washington Township around 6 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and went off the side of the road.

Police say the car rolled several times and the woman was trapped in her car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name is being withheld until her family has been notified.

The crash is under investigation.

