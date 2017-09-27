Police looking to identify 2 who were at scene of central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are attempting to identify two individuals who were at the scene of a weekend shooting in central Toledo.

Police say they are persons of interest who were present during the shooting that left one woman dead.

Police say they have the name of the man and are still trying to determine the name of the woman.

Anyone who knows who they are or has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.