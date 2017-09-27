Harbor Behavioral Health, Lucas Co. libraries use presentations to prevent addiction

The abuse of prescription drugs has reached epidemic proportions with no end in sight.

Harbor Behavioral Health has partnered with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library to being awareness and education about the crisis.

They are hosting one-hour presentations at different branches of the library in an effort to prevent future addictions.

"This impacts our whole entire community," said Kathy Schnapp, prevention educator of Harbor Behavioral Health. "And this is an issue that has been going on and that's been snowballing and there's a lot of stigma around this issue. SO it's going to take a long time to reverse some of this."

Their next presentation will be held at the West Toledo branch on September 28.

They will also hold two more sessions, one at the Maumee branch on October 11 and one at the Sanger branch on October 18.

Every presentation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

