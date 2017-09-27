Bellevue police looking for Subway robber

Police are investigating a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Bellevue on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the restaurant on East Main Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a white male entered the store with a green undershirt pulled over his face and told the cashier to give him money.

The man then fled the store on foot.

It is unknown if the man was armed during the robbery.

The man is described as between 18 and 26 years old standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches.

Police say he was wearing a black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a blue or light-colored ball cap and flip-flops.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.