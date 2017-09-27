Men rob Happy's Pizza with gun, knife - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at Happy's Pizza on Friday.

The incident occurred at 513 Dorr Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police say two masked black males went into the store armed with a gun and a knife. 

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers. The men then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and personal property.

Police say the men fled the scene in a grey Oldsmobile Intrigue with mud on the tires, a 45-day tag and a sun roof.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

