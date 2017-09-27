Men rob Happy's Pizza with gun, knife

The investigation is centered around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.

An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was baby-sitting has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Man convicted of murder in boy's death gets 15 years to life

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicious of murder.

Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.

Toledo police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at Happy's Pizza on Friday.

The incident occurred at 513 Dorr Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police say two masked black males went into the store armed with a gun and a knife.

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers. The men then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and personal property.

Police say the men fled the scene in a grey Oldsmobile Intrigue with mud on the tires, a 45-day tag and a sun roof.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

