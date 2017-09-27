Failure to stop causes injury crash

Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident in Hancock County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Crystal Avenue and East Bigelow Avenue in Marion Township around 5 p.m.

Police say 20-year-old Curt Laytart of Findlay was driving south on Crystal Avenue when he arrived at the four-way stop at the intersection.

Police say 78-year-old Jerry Ladd also came to the stop sign at the intersection from the way of East Bigelow Avenue.

Police say Ladd drove through the stop sign and hit Laytart’s vehicle.

Laytart was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

