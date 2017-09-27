Failure to stop causes injury crash

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.More >>
Police say the two-vehicle crash was caused by failure to yield at a four-way stop.More >>
Crews say no one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
A woman was in the process of making a U-turn in the roadway when she was hit by another vehicle.More >>
According to Police, two men, one aged 32 and the other 41, were fighting in the parking lot of the fitness center when one of them was stabbed multiple times.More >>
