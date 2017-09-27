Front of vacant house collapses during fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Front of vacant house collapses during fire

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in  Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1000 block of Marmion Avenue around 5 a.m.

Officials say the front of the house collapsed due to the fire.

They say the home was vacant and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

