Front of vacant house collapses during fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1000 block of Marmion Avenue around 5 a.m.

Officials say the front of the house collapsed due to the fire.

They say the home was vacant and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.