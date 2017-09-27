Injury crash sends four to the hospital

Police were on the scene of an injury crash involving two vehicles in Hancock County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on South Main Street in Jenera.

Police say 18-year-old Mikaela Ricksecker of Jenera was driving southbound when she began to make a U-turn in the roadway.

Police say that in the process of making the U-turn Ricksecker was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jonaelle Fry.

Fry and two other passengers in her vehicle were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Ricksecker was also taken to Blanchard Valley with minor injuries.

