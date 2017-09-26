Community members want a solution to the algae

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
With both the city and county calling for the western basin of Lake Erie to be declared impaired by the EPA, the issue is getting a lot of attention inside and outside of Toledo.More >>
With both the city and county calling for the western basin of Lake Erie to be declared impaired by the EPA, the issue is getting a lot of attention inside and outside of Toledo.More >>
Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.More >>
Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.More >>
The Water Street Market kicked off Tuesday.More >>
The Water Street Market kicked off Tuesday.More >>
A year after the Tiffin Mall was sold to a Toledo-based Development company work has finally got moving with new investments to repurpose the large property.More >>
A year after the Tiffin Mall was sold to a Toledo-based Development company work has finally got moving with new investments to repurpose the large property.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired.More >>