Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

According to Findlay police, a man entered Luck's Carryout on Crystal Avenue at about 6:16 p.m. Police say the man had a handgun. 

During the robbery, the man hit a woman inside the store with the gun and threw her to the floor. She sustained minor injuries. 

The suspect then fled to store with cash.

At about 8 p.m., a man claiming to have a handgun entered a Subway restaurant on Tiffin Avenue.

A store employee refused to give the man the money and told him she was calling 911. The subject then fled the store.

Findlay police did not say if the two robberies were related.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly