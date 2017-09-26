Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.

Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.

Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

The investigation is centered around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.

The investigation is centered around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.

An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was baby-sitting has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was baby-sitting has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Man convicted of murder in boy's death gets 15 years to life

Man convicted of murder in boy's death gets 15 years to life

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicious of murder.

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicious of murder.

Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours

Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours

Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

According to Findlay police, a man entered Luck's Carryout on Crystal Avenue at about 6:16 p.m. Police say the man had a handgun.

During the robbery, the man hit a woman inside the store with the gun and threw her to the floor. She sustained minor injuries.

The suspect then fled to store with cash.

At about 8 p.m., a man claiming to have a handgun entered a Subway restaurant on Tiffin Avenue.

A store employee refused to give the man the money and told him she was calling 911. The subject then fled the store.

Findlay police did not say if the two robberies were related.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.