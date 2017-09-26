Local football star is still shooting for NFL

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Honor flight out of Findlay made it's third trip to Washington D.C. last Wednesday to take veterans to see the war memorials there.More >>
Honor flight out of Findlay made it's third trip to Washington D.C. last Wednesday to take veterans to see the war memorials there.More >>
Even through there are frustrations of not getting a call, Nate Holley’s dream of playing in the NFL hasn’t faltered.More >>
Even through there are frustrations of not getting a call, Nate Holley’s dream of playing in the NFL hasn’t faltered.More >>
With the warmer weather lasting longer than usual, OSHP said they are seeing more motorcyclists out and about longer than usual as well, which has shown an increase in motorcycle accidents.More >>
With the warmer weather lasting longer than usual, OSHP said they are seeing more motorcyclists out and about longer than usual as well, which has shown an increase in motorcycle accidents.More >>
You're water is safe to drink.More >>
You're water is safe to drink.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff is crediting a new technology for a big arrest after one of their own was put in a life threatening situation Monday night.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff is crediting a new technology for a big arrest after one of their own was put in a life threatening situation Monday night.More >>