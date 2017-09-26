Water Street Market kicks-off in downtown Toledo

The Water Street Market kicked off Tuesday afternoon in downtown Toledo.

With the newly-renovated Promenade Park and bright sunshine, vendors were excited to sell their goods to hungry buyers.

There were about a dozen vendors from growers to local brewers.

"Hey, I was excited,” said Nancy Costello, who works in ProMedica Junction Building. “This is what I did for my lunch break. I got a few things for my dinner. Yeah, I thought it was a cool idea."

Local business owners think the market is also a cool idea.

A downtown coffee shop manager says she is excited to show off what downtown has to offer.

"Welcoming the suburban office life to downtown,” said Carmen Anderson, manager at Rust Belt Coffee. “I love introducing them to the local businesses that we have in downtown Toledo."

Hundreds of ProMedica employees moved to the new headquarters from out of town offices last month.

"I actually live not in Toledo, I'm in Monroe,” Costello said. “So, it's a chance for me to get out and see what they have here in Toledo."

There will be one more Water Street Market on October 10. ProMedica hopes to expand the market next year.

