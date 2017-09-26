Toledo teen in the running to win Boys and Girls Club's Youth of the Year award

A Toledo teen is in the running for the Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Clubs of American.

The award honors a young person who excels in leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to a healthy lifestyle.

Keyaunte Jones recently won the Midwest Youth of Year for the club. He has already won a $10,000 scholarship from the Boys and Girls Clubs, which is renewable for four years.

Jones is a graduated of St. John's where he was a member of the Christian service, meal delivery and academic tutoring programs. He also played on the baseball team.

In August, Jones began classes at Grambling State in Louisiana to pursue a degree in biology. He is also on the baseball team.

After growing up in the Boys and Girls Clubs, Jones continues to spend time volunteering for baseball clinics.

The winner of the Youth of Year will receive an additional $25,000 scholarship and have the opportunity to meet the President of the United States at the White House.

