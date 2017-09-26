Toledo teen in the running to win Boys and Girls Club's Youth of the Year award

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired.More >>
A short rail line that runs from Tiffin to Woodville that facilitates the transfer of 2,600 carloads a year will soon get some significant maintenance.More >>
A short rail line that runs from Tiffin to Woodville that facilitates the transfer of 2,600 carloads a year will soon get some significant maintenance.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and the city of Toledo have asked for Lake Erie to be declared impaired.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and the city of Toledo have asked for Lake Erie to be declared impaired.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A Toledo teen is in the running for the Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Clubs of American.More >>
A Toledo teen is in the running for the Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Clubs of American.More >>