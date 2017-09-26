Heat Wave: The End is Near

This record breaking September heat wave is about to come to an end. Wednesday will be breezy, becoming cooler and less humid as a cold front moves through the area. In need of rain? There will only be an isolated shower or two possible.
A high temperature of 92 degrees tied a record today.
The high also made it six 90 degree days in-a-row, four records tied or broken.
Wednesday will start off warm and humid, but be prepared for winds to shift to northerly.
Plan a nice walk outside in the evening. By this time it will be much less humid.
Highs will still be a bit warmer than normal in the upper 70s, a bit breezy.
The weekend is looking much cooler. Robert Shiels WTOL
