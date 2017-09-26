Lucas County Commissioners moving forward with Dorr St. interchange

Lucas County Commissioners announced they are moving forward with a project on building an interchange on I-475 and US 23 at Dorr Street.

Commissioner Pete Gerken says the interchange will be a huge step for the Dorr Street Corridor.

The University of Toledo and the city of Toledo is not working with the county on the project as of now, but Gerken hopes their minds will change.

"It can open up economic development, new opportunities to get in to Toledo rather than go around," Gerken said. "Anytime you get another way in to a city rather than just a way around a city it certainly has to be a positive effect so we are moving forward with it."

Gerken says it will take about three to four years to complete the project. The state is paying for the project.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.