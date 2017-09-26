Lucas County Commissioners moving forward with Dorr St. intercha - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County Commissioners moving forward with Dorr St. interchange

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Lucas County Commissioners announced they are moving forward with a project on building an interchange on I-475 and US 23 at Dorr Street.

Commissioner Pete Gerken says the interchange will be a huge step for the Dorr Street Corridor.

The University of Toledo and the city of Toledo is not working with the county on the project as of now, but Gerken hopes their minds will change.

"It can open up economic development, new opportunities to get in to Toledo rather than go around," Gerken said. "Anytime you get another way in to a city rather than just a way around a city it certainly has to be a positive effect so we are moving forward with it."

Gerken says it will take about three to four years to complete the project. The state is paying for the project.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Heat Wave: The End is Near

    Heat Wave: The End is Near

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-09-26 22:03:06 GMT

    This record breaking September heat wave is about to come to an end.  Wednesday will be breezy, becoming cooler and less humid as a cold front moves through the area.  In need of rain?  There will only be an isolated shower or two possible. A high temperature of 92 degrees tied a record today. The high also made it six 90 degree days in-a-row, four records tied or broken. Wednesday will start off warm and humid, but be prepared for winds to shift to northerly...

    More >>

    This record breaking September heat wave is about to come to an end.  Wednesday will be breezy, becoming cooler and less humid as a cold front moves through the area.  In need of rain?  There will only be an isolated shower or two possible. A high temperature of 92 degrees tied a record today. The high also made it six 90 degree days in-a-row, four records tied or broken. Wednesday will start off warm and humid, but be prepared for winds to shift to northerly...

    More >>

  • 'Teens charged with murder' rate goes up in Lucas County

    'Teens charged with murder' rate goes up in Lucas County

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:32:57 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Toledo's total number of homicides up to 31 for the year. But it's not that number that is as worrisome to the courts and law enforcement as another one. Six of the homicide investigations involve teens. 

    More >>

    Toledo's total number of homicides up to 31 for the year. But it's not that number that is as worrisome to the courts and law enforcement as another one. Six of the homicide investigations involve teens. 

    More >>

  • Mayor Hicks-Hudson asking for Lake Erie to be declared impaired

    Mayor Hicks-Hudson asking for Lake Erie to be declared impaired

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:27:47 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired. 

    More >>

    Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly