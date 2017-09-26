'Teens charged with murder' rate goes up in Lucas County

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This record breaking September heat wave is about to come to an end. Wednesday will be breezy, becoming cooler and less humid as a cold front moves through the area. In need of rain? There will only be an isolated shower or two possible. A high temperature of 92 degrees tied a record today. The high also made it six 90 degree days in-a-row, four records tied or broken. Wednesday will start off warm and humid, but be prepared for winds to shift to northerly...More >>
This record breaking September heat wave is about to come to an end. Wednesday will be breezy, becoming cooler and less humid as a cold front moves through the area. In need of rain? There will only be an isolated shower or two possible. A high temperature of 92 degrees tied a record today. The high also made it six 90 degree days in-a-row, four records tied or broken. Wednesday will start off warm and humid, but be prepared for winds to shift to northerly...More >>
Toledo's total number of homicides up to 31 for the year. But it's not that number that is as worrisome to the courts and law enforcement as another one. Six of the homicide investigations involve teens.More >>
Toledo's total number of homicides up to 31 for the year. But it's not that number that is as worrisome to the courts and law enforcement as another one. Six of the homicide investigations involve teens.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is asking that Lake Erie be declared impaired.More >>
The opioid epidemic is making an impact on kids in Northwest Ohio. Lucas County Childrens Services said a ten-month-old died from an opiate overdose in November of last year.More >>
The opioid epidemic is making an impact on kids in Northwest Ohio. Lucas County Childrens Services said a ten-month-old died from an opiate overdose in November of last year.More >>
Lucas County Commissioners announced they are moving forward with a project on building an interchange on I-475 and US 23 at Dorr Street.More >>
Lucas County Commissioners announced they are moving forward with a project on building an interchange on I-475 and US 23 at Dorr Street.More >>